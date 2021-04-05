Vincennes Fire Department considers move to merit system

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes fire department is considering installing a merit system. Under a merit system, a board would handle hiring, disciplining, and promoting firefighters. Vincennes is currently looking at a five-person board.

Right now decisions go through the fire chief. After the chief makes a decision, it goes to the board of works.

The idea to bring a merit system to the Vincennes fire department isn't new. It has been proposed to the department's firefighters in the past. But a majority of those in the department would have to vote to change the system.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says, "I will say that done properly I am absolutely for a merit system. Absolutely. Taking care of the hiring and promotions."

Firefighters are voting on the proposal this week. A city council vote is planned for next week.