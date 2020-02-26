Vincennes Fire Chief resigns

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Mayor's Office has confirmed Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff is resigning.

In a statement Wednesday, The Mayor’s Office said it received a letter of resignation from Pinkstaff.

Pinkstaff has served as Vincennes Fire Chief for the last 5 years and will continue to serve the department in previous position as Battalion Chief.

Mayor Yochum says he appreciates his dedication during his tenure as fire chief. “I know he will continue to serve the community with the same respect and dedication as always,” Yochum said.

Pinkstaff was successful in securing many grants for the department resulting in a safer community. These grants resulted in new drone equipment, Project LifeSaver, programs to ensure every home has a working smoke detector and technology updates throughout the department to name a few.

Assistant Chief Brett Bobe will step into the position as Interim Fire Chief.