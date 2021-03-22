Vincennes Easter Egg Hunt plans announced

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Steve Beaman, Superintendent of the Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department announced this morning that the Kiwanis and Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 3rd in Gregg Park.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the hunt starting at 11:00 a.m. Children will be divided into four age groups and prizes will be given away after the hunt.

Covid guidelines will apply: Adults and children age six and up must wear face masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be on-site and social distancing is strongly encouraged.