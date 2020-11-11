Vincennes Community Schools prepare for holiday season during pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The decision to move Lincoln High School to remote learning was not an easy one. That decision came down to staffing. Many staff members have been quarantined due to exposure or catching COVID-19.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We were to the point of ten staff members, teachers, not being in the building."

Students will return to the classroom the week of thanksgiving. That means just a couple of days before the holiday break.

Parsley explains, "There are some things that teachers need to do with students in person. We can have two days to get those types of things done."

The focus then becomes on community spread of the virus during the holidays. Parsley says they are planning for many different scenarios.

Parsley says, "We do not want to deny people from being able to spend time with their family, visit with family. Certainly taking all the necessary precautions. But we are preparing some different contingency plans for that and what the start of the second semester might look like."

So far there is little spread of COVID-19 within the schools themselves. However, if that changes students could be heading home.

Parsley explains, "We can take every precaution and we're going to take all of those necessary precautions. But if it starts to spread then we'll have to look at alternative plans."

To view the VCSC COVID-19 Dashboard: Click Here