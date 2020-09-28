Vincennes Community School Corporation gets funding to improve technology

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Last school year Vincennes Community Schools learned a lot of lessons about at-home learning. Now the corporation is taking steps to fix problems.

Vincennes community school corporation was like every other district around the state. The last weeks of the semester were spent teaching from home. Now with CARES act funding, they hope to fix problems they've found.

The first step is replacing chrome books for students in fourth, fifth, and eighth grades. Next is getting staff the knowledge they need to give better instruction to students.

The corporation plans to send six staff members off to receive training on technology and working from home. This ranges from teachers, technology staff, and guidance counselors. Once completed these staff members will be able to teach what they've learned to the rest of the corporation.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says "To be sure that we're providing the highest level of connectivity out there for our students. So that that interaction between the school, when we're utilizing that technology, is happening at a very high level.”