Vincennes Community Schools approve re-entry plan for 2021-22 school year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The saying goes "if it ain't broke...don't fix it." That's the approach Vincennes Community Schools is taking for the 2021-2022 school year.

Vincennes superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We are certainly ones that do not reinvent the wheel if it's already come before you. Our plan, we felt very good with it. It worked for us in Vincennes a year ago."

That plan is a stoplight plan. At a red light, the corporation is at a remote learning stage. A yellow light means that there are increased precautions and social distancing. But right now students starting in August can expect to be at a green light.

Parsley says, "That's certainly what we're hoping for and that's the opportunity and the experience we desire to give to our students again. Getting back to what we used to know and that normalcy when it comes to schooling."

Mask wearing won't be required at the schools. But people who want to wear them, can.

The school corporation is encouraging those who can to get vaccinated. Right now those 12 and up can get a form of the vaccine.

Parsley says, "When it comes your time for vaccinations that we hope you'll consider the vaccination."

With over a month to go there is still a lot that can change. But school officials hope their proven plan that will be in place will allow them to roll with the changes.

Parsley says, "We have virtual options, we have the hybrid options, we have everything at our disposal if we have to go there. We hope we don't. But we feel like we certainly have the tools to do that."