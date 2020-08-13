Clear

Vincennes Community Schools complete first week of in-person classes

The school corporation saw it's first positive case on Wednesday.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vincennes have been back to the classroom for one week. The spaced-out classrooms are full of masked up kids. It's a situation that superintendent Greg Parsley says has gone well.

Parsley explains, "From day one our students have embraced and I think they understand, even sometimes those students who may not want to always conform or whatever it may be, the masks have been a non-issue."

The school corporation's plans have called for social distancing and mask-wearing. Parsley credits these efforts in isolating the first reported COVID-19 case.

Parsley says, "It helped us an immense amount of cutting down on the number of folks who we would have to quarantine in this situation."

The student who tested positive is recovering from the virus. Parsley says they continue to monitor to keep the virus from spreading within their buildings.

Parsley continues, "I think overall things have gone as well as we could ask for or be expected. We'll just continue to push on as much as we possibly can."

Parsley adds pushing forward with restrictions has been worth it. As students and staff seem to be excited to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Parsley says, "Yeah, they're wearing the face masks and face shields and social distancing. And we're adhering to some different protocol. But it does feel somewhat like normal because we have kids back where they are supposed to be."

