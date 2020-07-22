Vincennes Community School Corporation wraps up elementary renovation project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes students, teachers, and parents got their first look at Franklin Elementary on Tuesday. The school has received full renovations, leaving only the outside of the building looking the same.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "They'll see a much brighter environment with the lighting. It's completely been painted. I mentioned the carpet and floor throughout. It just, it's a brand new building on the inside. I'm excited for our staff and students."

This includes an updated heating and cooling system. All upgrades that the other three schools in the corporation also received.

Parsley explains, "We worked with churches in this community and they housed our students for the last four years. It's just a great example of a community that pulled together so that we could do the things we needed to do."

While COVID-19 did not affect the project Parsely says it has put a damper on the celebration.

Parsley explains, "I wish we weren't still in a pandemic. Then I think we could truly more so enjoy and celebrate with our community at Franklin."

The weight of a major project has been lifted off the corporation. However, Parsley says finishing up is bittersweet.

Parsley says, "For the last several years, for the large part it's what we've known. We've been blessed to have some tremendous partners that we've worked within the community. We did something that was very unique that quite frankly hasn't happened through other projects."