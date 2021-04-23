Vincennes Community School Corporation receives $6.8 Million in stimulus funding

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Community School Corporation is getting $6.8 million in stimulus funding. That's the third round of CARES act funding the corporation has received. In total Vincennes has received around $10 million.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "There are some capital projects items that we need to take advantage of. Quiet frankly Vincennes is one of the hardest hit because of the tax caps. So my operations fund is stretched as thin as it possibly can be."

There are two main projects that 6.8 million will address. Both have to fit in requirements relating to COVID-19. The first is replacing the bleachers at the high school gym. Right now students use the gym as a classroom setting. However, the bleachers aren't in good shape.

Parsley says, "We were able to build a case to the department of ed, when we are using the gymnasium for education purposes we need our bleachers to work."

That funding will also fix up the roof at the Washington academy. Asbestos is present in the roof. Qualifying it for stimulus funding.

Parsley says, "We need to use those dollars on items that we know need to be addressed and taken care of in the next few years. They were in agreement."