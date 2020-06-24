Vincennes Community School Corporation lays out plans for August re-opening

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Reopening will use a stoplight approach. Green means students are back in the classroom. But being back does not mean things will be completely normal.

VCSC Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "Certainly the social distancing. We have large buildings, spreading our students out. We're looking at also probably a breakfast that is in the classroom. Our lunch we'll look at some staggered lunchtimes. We'll look at moving our students out. Unfortunately, some of our students may not enjoy it but we'll probably look at assigned seating."

That assigned seating will most likely also occur on the school buses. Right now only two students will be allowed per seat. All in efforts of keeping social distancing guidelines in a green setting.

During a red light setting, all in-person classes will be halted. In a yellow light, changes to the school schedule will most likely occur.

Parsley explains, "If we have to channel between the green to yellow, or maybe it's a yellow back to the green, will be conversations that dr. Stewart and I will have and then also our board will certainly be involved with as well."

Parsley says the stoplight plan makes change easy to make.

Parsley says, "Is a very flexible plan. It doesn't tie our hands with specific numbers or anything of that nature. As we've learned with COVID-19 flexibility has to be your friend."