Vincennes City Government Offices schedule for Christmas & New Year's

All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday & Friday, December 24th & 25th for Christmas.

Trash for Thursday, December 24th will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

All Vincennes City Government Offices will also be closed Thursday & Friday, December 31st and January 1st for New Years.

Trash for Thursday, December 31st will be picked up Wednesday, December 30th.

Recycling will not be affected and will still be picked up on Mondays.



The City Collection Site will be closed from December 24th to December 26th and December 31 to January 2nd.