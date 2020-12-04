Vincennes Christmas parade is 'parked'

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - 2020 has been a strange year. The pandemic has made everyone change how they do things. And Christmas is no different.

Vincennes Parks superintendent Steve Beamon says, "We've been through so much this year. That was the right decision, probably the only decision if we wanted to have any type of event. You know we're still right in the middle of this."

That decision was to move the annual Christmas parade to Gregg park. The city also changed the parade into a display. Folks who normally build floats will still build them. They will just sit while folks drive by them.

Beamon says, "Everything has been changed. Back from when it started. We didn't have our fourth of July. The high school didn't have their homecoming parade and things like that. But we thought at Christmas we still wanted to have that spirit."

That spirit was already out and working Friday afternoon. That's as folks began putting together displays.

People who drive through will also be able to see a live nativity scene. Santa will also be out. Although he'll just be waving as folks drive by.

Beamon says, "We'll be taking letters from children that we can give to Santa when he leaves."

It may not be perfect. But for folks in Vincennes, it's about making the best of the situation. And maybe just adding a new story to tell for years to come.

Beamon says, "Gregg park is obviously our oldest, our largest, and it's one of those parks where if anything has happened in the past 150 years in Vincennes...it's been there."

You can view the display at Gregg Park on Friday and Saturday from 6 pm -9 pm.