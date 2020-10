VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local humane society will temporarily close following a COVID-19 exposure.

Until further notice, the Vincennes Animal Shelter will be closed. Staff will still be on-site to care for animals.

Employees will be overlooking voicemail and email.

They hope to be fully operational in a few weeks. If you need help from the shelter in Vincennes, call (812) 882-8826