Vigo County middle schooler wins red ribbon award

West Terre Haute Ind. (WTHI)- It's red ribbon week, and schools in the community are encouraging students to live a drug-free life.

Students at West Vigo Middle School wrote essays about the positive influences in their lives.

They celebrated the winner at a pizza party on Wednesday.

This years winner was Brandon Dailey.

The sixth grader said he wrote his essay to encourage everyone to stay away from drugs.

Sixth grade Alicia Lanham said this was the first time her class has participated in the essay contest, but she they will be doing it again next year since it was so successful.