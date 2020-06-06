Vigo county students get diplomas at special ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced school leaders to find new ways to recognize graduating seniors.

In Vigo county, it means individual diploma presentations ahead of an in-person graduation ceremonies later this summer.

Seniors from all six of the county's high schools were able to accept their diplomas on Saturday.

That includes Gracey Rollins.

She is the first to graduate from the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

Principal Robin Smith presented a diploma to Rollins at a private ceremony at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

School leaders said they wanted to offer students, like Rollins a way to safely accept their diplomas and be recognized for their accomplishments.

"I honestly didn't think I was going to finish school, but the virtual school helped a lot, and I'm proud of myself for finishing," said Rollins.

Ceremonies just like this one took place is schools across the county.

In-person graduation ceremonies for Vigo county seniors are planned for Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th.