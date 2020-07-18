Vigo county students celebrate graduation with in person ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, high school seniors got to experience a moment they never thought would come!

West Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo and North Vigo High Schools all held ceremonies on their football fields.

There were safety restrictions put in place for COVID-19 concerns.

Parents and guardians were the only guests allowed.

Everyone attending wore a mask, and the graduates were spaced out between seats.

We spoke with seniors on their special day.

Sydney Dunkin said nothing can beat how she was feeling.

"It's bittersweat almost. It's obviously in July, and not normal, but I'm just glad that we all got to come together one last time and have the most normal experience we can," said Dunkin.