Vigo county school leaders work on plan to bring employees back to campus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we've mentioned, the governor's plan is broken down into five stages.
At each stage, more opens up.
This has Vigo county school leaders working on a plan for employees.
According to the district's director of communications, the corporation will limit on-site staffing until stage three.
That stage starts May 24th.
The district is working on a plan to bring employees back on campus during this stage, using a staggered approach.
Meanwhile, the central office remains closed and hourly employees are working from home.
