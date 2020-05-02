Vigo county school leaders work on plan to bring employees back to campus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we've mentioned, the governor's plan is broken down into five stages.

At each stage, more opens up.

This has Vigo county school leaders working on a plan for employees.

According to the district's director of communications, the corporation will limit on-site staffing until stage three.

That stage starts May 24th.

The district is working on a plan to bring employees back on campus during this stage, using a staggered approach.

Meanwhile, the central office remains closed and hourly employees are working from home.