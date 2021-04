TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a good day to through your reel in the water and that's what they did at Deming park.

They taught kiddos how to fish at Deming Park.

The Wabash valley district held an intro to fishing event.

This is the first of four similar events.

Families came out to test the water this afternoon.

"With COVID people have been stuck indoors being in quarantine so being able to get out and get some fresh air with scouting and outdoor education," says Jordan Sandoe.