Vigo and Clay County YMCA locations open - with some restrictions in place

VIGO/CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA is open in both Clay and Vigo Counties.

The facilities opened their doors to the public on Tuesday after they closed for COVID-19.

Right now, the YMCA locations are in phase one of its reopening. That phase is expected to run through June 14.

Here's what phase one entails:

There will be a facility time limit

YMCA members only will be allowed on a first come first serve basis Anyone under the age of 15 must have an adult with them

No guest passes will be sold

Saunas will be closed

The Vigo County location will open its pool on June 1. Open swim and water classes will be canceled. Lap swim will be allowed as long as people are social distancing.

In Clay County, the Forest Park Pool is open right now with a limited number of people allowed.