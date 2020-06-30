Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years: Museum unveils new exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has been a battle for many businesses in the Wabash Valley. That includes the Vigo County Historical Museum.

The museum opened its doors on Tuesday with a new exhibit.

It is called "Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years."

The reason for the name is because 2020 marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The museum's executive director says the exhibit is dedicated to telling the stories of local suffragists.

She told us many local women fought for women's rights...especially the right to vote.

"100 years is not that long ago when we are looking at history. My grandmother was alive when the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920," Susan Tingley told us.

The museum requires masks and social distancing if you want to plan a visit.