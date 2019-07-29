Clear

Vigo Virtual Success Academy will host a town hall on July 30

Vigo Virtual Success Academy will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Booker T. Washington High School.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students will have the opportunity to attend class online starting this fall. 

Vigo Virtual Success Academy is an online classroom for high school students. The goal of the virtual academy is to provide an opportunity for students who may not excel in a traditional classroom. This is the first school of its kind within the Vigo County School Corporation. 

A town hall meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. Parents and students can expect to hear from Robin Smith, Principal of Booker T. Washington and Vigo Virtual Success Academy, about the online school.

Smith says students can expect many of the same resources within this new classroom as a traditional classroom. 

"Students and family will be supported by a principal, a school counselor, and they will have social services if they need them," Smith says. "We're just trying to make a hands-on approach to a virtual learning community."  

Each student will have to provide a laptop; however, Smith says the school can work with students on a case-by-case basis. Computer labs will also be available at the school if a student would like to complete their coursework there. 

Classes begin on August 6.

Smith encourages students and parents to contact her to learn more about the program. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
A Pleasant Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns

Image

Support pours in for plastic caps project for Madi Moore

Image

Police release more information about deadly weekend motorcycle crash

Image

Sentencing process underway for woman in infant death case

Image

Hey Kevin July 29

Image

Good Samaritan gets national recognition

Image

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Image

'Weed wrangling' to clean up Dewey Point

Image

Vigo Virtual Success Academy will host a town hall on July 30

Image

Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois