Vigo Virtual Success Academy will host a town hall on July 30

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students will have the opportunity to attend class online starting this fall.

Vigo Virtual Success Academy is an online classroom for high school students. The goal of the virtual academy is to provide an opportunity for students who may not excel in a traditional classroom. This is the first school of its kind within the Vigo County School Corporation.

A town hall meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. Parents and students can expect to hear from Robin Smith, Principal of Booker T. Washington and Vigo Virtual Success Academy, about the online school.

Smith says students can expect many of the same resources within this new classroom as a traditional classroom.

"Students and family will be supported by a principal, a school counselor, and they will have social services if they need them," Smith says. "We're just trying to make a hands-on approach to a virtual learning community."

Each student will have to provide a laptop; however, Smith says the school can work with students on a case-by-case basis. Computer labs will also be available at the school if a student would like to complete their coursework there.

Classes begin on August 6.

Smith encourages students and parents to contact her to learn more about the program.