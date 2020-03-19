Vigo Township fire department plans blue light drive to help feed kids

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo Township volunteer fire department is holding a blue light drive Friday night. That's in Bicknell Indiana.

The department is asking for non-perishable food items. Residents can drop food off at the fire station from 5-8 pm. Firefighters will also be driving around town starting at seven to pick up food items.

All you have to do is leave your light on and the donations outside where firefighters can see them.

Firefighter James Newkirk says, “We're not here just for emergencies and things. The only time they get to see us is when something bad is going on. It's really good for the community to know that there is people out here that care."

Drop off will be at 123 Wheatland Avenue in Bicknell Indiana.