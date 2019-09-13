Clear

Vigo County's sheriff weighs in on proposed weight limit increase on semi-trucks

The Indiana State Legislature is having a hearing next Wednesday to talk about the impacts of heavier semi-trucks on Hoosier roadways.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Legislature is having a hearing next Wednesday to talk about the impacts of heavier semi-trucks on Hoosier roadways.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he is against the idea of bigger, heavier trucks on our roads.

He said it impacts the safety of other drivers, plus creates more damage to our roads and bridges.

Plasse told us he understands the need for semis and large trucks to be able to deliver and haul things.

But he doesn't think they need to get any bigger.

"Obviously in our county and I-70 in particular, some fatal accidents involving trucks...you know the trucks are necessary and we support them going through our community's but I don't think that we should support making them bigger than they are now," Plasse said.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, more than 5,000 accidents were tied to big trucks in Indiana last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Image

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

Image

Vigo County leaders hold mock election

Image

"Fix it and fix it right..." Leeland Ave. residents are fed up with traffic and conditions of their

Image

A local community is mourning the loss of a teen

Image

Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

Image

Clothing Closet Clear Out

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park

Image

Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator