Vigo County's sheriff weighs in on proposed weight limit increase on semi-trucks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Legislature is having a hearing next Wednesday to talk about the impacts of heavier semi-trucks on Hoosier roadways.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he is against the idea of bigger, heavier trucks on our roads.

He said it impacts the safety of other drivers, plus creates more damage to our roads and bridges.

Plasse told us he understands the need for semis and large trucks to be able to deliver and haul things.

But he doesn't think they need to get any bigger.

"Obviously in our county and I-70 in particular, some fatal accidents involving trucks...you know the trucks are necessary and we support them going through our community's but I don't think that we should support making them bigger than they are now," Plasse said.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, more than 5,000 accidents were tied to big trucks in Indiana last year.