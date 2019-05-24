Vigo County's prosecutor requests police investigation within his own office after expressing concerns with records

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has confirmed he has requested a police investigation within his own office.
Indiana State Police is looking into concerns Modesitt has after reviewing records.
Specifically, the concerns come from the 'Child Support Division.'
He also confirmed on Wednesday he terminated Holly Silver, who worked in that division.
Modesitt said, because this is an ongoing investigation, he can not make any further comment.
