Vigo County's plans to reopen government offices

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his five-step plan to fully reopen Indiana by July 4 we are learning more about the plans for Vigo County offices.

You can see the email sent to Vigo County government employees below from the county commissioners.

"For the period May 1 to May 10, 2020, nothing changes from our current operating status.

Employees will be returning to work on May 11, 2020 unless otherwise directed by the Commissioners and/or direct supervisors.

Buildings remain closed to the public until May 18, 2020 (unless otherwise directed by the Commissioners)

Employees over age 65 and employees who have “high-risk health conditions” should continue to work from home. (High Risk Individuals are considered 65 and older, individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, and asthma. Those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.

Employees who are displaying the symptoms of Covid-19 are not to report to work. Affected employees will not experience a disruption in pay.

Supervisors are encouraged to work with all employees to accommodate their needs relative to Covid-19.

Employees are encouraged to wear face coverings. “Social Distancing” and good hygiene will continue to be practiced.

Vigo County Government is adhering to the directives by the State of Indiana regarding shelter-in-place and travel advisories.

State of Indiana Executive order 20-09 closes government offices to in-person public activity.

The Commissioners will provide a Stage 3 update (based off the Back on Track Indiana program) on or around May 22, 2020

The Commissioners are very appreciative of everyone’s efforts to ensure continuity of operations in some form. It is recognized that many of our team has gone above and beyond during this crisis."