Vigo County's election results are in - here's the reaction from some of the winners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the reaction from some of the winners in Vigo County's election.

Vigo County Commissioners

Vigo County will welcome two new Republican commissioners.

In the race for Vigo County Commissioner District 2, Chris Switzer won over Pat Goodwin. There was a difference of around 2,200 votes.

We talked with Switzer after his win, "Just anxious. Past couple of days have been overwhelming with people texting me and reaching out and wanting to know results and stuff like that. I was just like them, didn't know until they did. So, it was a major relief."

In the race for Commissioner District 3, Republican Mike Morris won over Democrat and current Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher. It was a difference of more than 4,300 votes.

"I'd like to thank the people of Vigo County for having confidence in me. We're going to do some great things. We have things going along very well. I'm just very optimistic," Morris said.

State Representative

State Representative Tonya Pfaff will keep her 43rd District Seat. She was first elected to the position in 2018.

She told us she hopes to bring a positive change in the community.

"We just have so many issues, and so many people in need, and that's what I think part of my mission is. To go and to fight for people that need to be heard," Pfaff told us.