Vigo County’s bellwether streak comes to an end

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bellwether streak is over. Vigo County had the second-longest streak in the nation in voting for the winner of the presidential election. As News 10 has reported, President Donald Trump won in Vigo County this year, however, Joe Biden looks to have won the Electoral College nationally.

Vigo County’s streak had lasted since 1956, but they aren’t the only ones who saw their bellwether streaks come to an end. This year, bellwether counties across the country voted heavily for Donald Trump. For many of them, it appears they have broken their near-perfect records of predicting the winner.

In fact, 14 out of the 23 most notable bellwether counties in the United States saw their streaks come to an end. That’s 60% of U.S. counties that have been near-perfect in presidential election who now see their streaks broken. That includes Valencia County in New Mexico which had the longest streak in the nation. Voters there had been perfect since 1952.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says this is highly unusual to see this many bellwether counties get it wrong.

“I think it’s definitely eye-opening,” Newman said, “I think times are changing and this is proof that times are changing. People with their party alliance and with the almighty loyalty that used to be there for years—we’re seeing that being broken down and people changing and kind of free-thinking and voting their own conscience.”

Newman says as far as Vigo County goes, he’s not surprised that the county leaned in favor of Donald Trump. With Trump winning by a 15 point advantage in 2016, Newman says he and many local experts anticipated much of the same in this year’s election, and not much could have changed that.

“The silent majority stepped out on this. They’re tired of it,” Newman concluded, “In the Midwest, we have different values and different perspectives than a lot of people. You saw it come out in force. On a national level, I think you’re seeing a different vibe in certain areas. I don’t know that people necessarily voted for Biden. I think a lot of people voted against Trump.”