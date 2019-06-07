Vigo County woman sentenced to 12 years for having sex with a minor, and not telling him she has HIV

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge sentenced a Vigo County woman to 12 and a half years in prison.

Lisa Custer pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor and failure to warn of a communicable disease.

Under the plea agreement, another charge was dismissed.

Authorities said Custer told a 15-year-old boy she was HIV positive after the two had sex.

According to court documents, Custer's sentencing includes time served.

The court also ordered purposeful incarceration.

That means her sentence could be altered if she completes a substance abuse treatment program.