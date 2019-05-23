Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on child sex crimes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, sex crimes are on the rise.

Even more so, detectives say they are dealing with more cases involving incest.

News 10 has learned deputies arrested a local couple on a number of preliminary sex crime charges.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Barbara Day and 57-year-old David Day on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, the couple appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican to hear the charges filed against them.

Right now, they both face sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Barbara, however, also faces one count of incest.

News 10 has read the probable cause affidavit, and much of the information is too graphic to share.

What we can share, the incident allegedly took place on May 18.

Barbara and David reportedly offered the victim marijuana. That is when the victim said the Barabara and David began to have sex and motion for the victim to join in.

The victim and David then allegedly had sex.

Authorities say the victim reported the crime four days later.

A warrant was then issued to search the Day's home.

We spoke with Vigo County Sheriff John Plassee. He could not share specifics to the case but did comment on the seriousness of the crime.

"It's really disturbing when it happens, and you know, it's somebody that you're supposed to take care of...not abuse. So it's pretty serious, the allegations. It's just pretty bad as a human being to do something like that," Sheriff Plasse said.

The pair will be back in court on May 29.

Bonds for both suspects have been set at $50,000, with no 10 percent.