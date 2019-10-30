Vigo County woman charged with attempted murder in connection to Liberty Avenue stabbing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman is facing charges in connection to a stabbing that took place earlier this month.

The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Dawn Bailey.

Bailey is facing attempted murder charges in connection to the stabbing.

It happened back on October, 12 on the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.

Bailey is currently in the Vigo County Jail.