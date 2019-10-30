VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman is facing charges in connection to a stabbing that took place earlier this month.
The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Dawn Bailey.
Bailey is facing attempted murder charges in connection to the stabbing.
It happened back on October, 12 on the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.
Bailey is currently in the Vigo County Jail.
Related Content
- Vigo County woman charged with attempted murder in connection to Liberty Avenue stabbing
- Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County
- Man arrested stabbing at 6th Avenue Bar
- Linton man charged with attempted murder
- Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder
- Man arrested after Vigo County stabbing
- Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County
- Vigo County woman charged in connection to the death of Terre Haute police officer takes a plea deal
- Indianapolis man arrested for attempted murder in 4th Avenue shooting in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute woman that was arrested in connection to 2017 murder charged with dealing meth
Scroll for more content...