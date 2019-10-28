Vigo County woman charged in connection to the death of Terre Haute police officer takes a plea deal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman charged in connection to the death of a Terre Haute police officer has taken a plea deal.

Lakrista Julian entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office claims Julian lied to officers about her boyfriend being armed at the time, the day officer Rob Pitts was killed.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE INFORMATION ON LAKRISTA JULIAN'S CONNECTION TO OFFICER SHOOTING

Pitts was among many officers looking for Christopher Wolfe. They believe Wolfe murdered his roommate, Pauly Olson, that same day.

The trail led police to Julian's apartment in the Garden Quarter apartment complex.

Wolfe exchanged gunfire with police, killing Officer Pitts.

LINK | PHOTOS: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS

Julian will be sentenced on November 18.