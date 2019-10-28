Clear

Vigo County woman charged in connection to the death of Terre Haute police officer takes a plea deal

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office claims Lakrista Julian lied to officers about her boyfriend being armed at the time, the day officer Rob Pitts was killed.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman charged in connection to the death of a Terre Haute police officer has taken a plea deal.

Lakrista Julian entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office claims Julian lied to officers about her boyfriend being armed at the time, the day officer Rob Pitts was killed.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE INFORMATION ON LAKRISTA JULIAN'S CONNECTION TO OFFICER SHOOTING

Pitts was among many officers looking for Christopher Wolfe. They believe Wolfe murdered his roommate, Pauly Olson, that same day.

The trail led police to Julian's apartment in the Garden Quarter apartment complex.

Wolfe exchanged gunfire with police, killing Officer Pitts.

LINK | PHOTOS: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS

Julian will be sentenced on November 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer. High: 66

Image

Wabash Valley's first milk donation drive

Image

VCSC Trunk-or-Treat

Image

Trunk-or-Treat at the drive-in

Image

Boo in the NICU

Image

Organ player recognized for 70 years of music

Image

Veteran Homecoming

Image

A special gift for a veteran

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week