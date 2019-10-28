VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman charged in connection to the death of a Terre Haute police officer has taken a plea deal.
Lakrista Julian entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.
The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office claims Julian lied to officers about her boyfriend being armed at the time, the day officer Rob Pitts was killed.
LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE INFORMATION ON LAKRISTA JULIAN'S CONNECTION TO OFFICER SHOOTING
Pitts was among many officers looking for Christopher Wolfe. They believe Wolfe murdered his roommate, Pauly Olson, that same day.
The trail led police to Julian's apartment in the Garden Quarter apartment complex.
Wolfe exchanged gunfire with police, killing Officer Pitts.
LINK | PHOTOS: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS
Julian will be sentenced on November 18.
Related Content
- Vigo County woman charged in connection to the death of Terre Haute police officer takes a plea deal
- Terre Haute woman that was arrested in connection to 2017 murder charged with dealing meth
- Terre Haute woman facing charges for dealing meth
- Terre Haute woman makes plea agreement in connection to murder case
- Daugherty takes plea deal in child death case
- Chicago man takes plea in Terre Haute attempted murder case
- Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office hold joint memorial for fallen officers
- West Terre Haute Police Officer arrested on domestic battery charge
- Police officer shortage plaguing Terre Haute
- Wanted Terre Haute woman found by police