TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman is accused of fighting with police as she was taken into custody.
Rebecca Pryor is now sitting behind bars in the Vigo County Jail.
According to Indiana State Police, it happened during a Wednesday night traffic stop.
During the stop, police discovered Pryor had an active warrant.
As police were arresting her, they say Pryor tried to punch and bite a state trooper.
Police say Pryor then kicked another trooper twice in the chest.
After being medically cleared by a local hospital, police say she tried to jump out of a trooper's squad car as she was being taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Police say she also battered jail staff.
No injuries were reported by police or the staff at the jail.
She is facing multiple charges.
Pryor is due back in court next week.
Related Content
- Vigo County woman charged after allegedly trying to bite, kick, and punch a state trooper
- ACLU files lawsuit against state trooper for alleged constitutional violations during Vigo County traffic stop
- Woman arrested for kicking deputy
- Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute
- Illinois state trooper guilty of soliciting prostitute
- Illinois State Trooper killed in accident
- Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County
- Summer Reading Program kicks off at the Vigo County Public Library
- Woman sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
- Vigo County man already facing impersonation charge, arrested again