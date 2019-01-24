Vigo County woman charged after allegedly trying to bite, kick, and punch a state trooper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman is accused of fighting with police as she was taken into custody.

Rebecca Pryor is now sitting behind bars in the Vigo County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened during a Wednesday night traffic stop.

During the stop, police discovered Pryor had an active warrant.

As police were arresting her, they say Pryor tried to punch and bite a state trooper.

Police say Pryor then kicked another trooper twice in the chest.

After being medically cleared by a local hospital, police say she tried to jump out of a trooper's squad car as she was being taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Police say she also battered jail staff.

No injuries were reported by police or the staff at the jail.

She is facing multiple charges.

Pryor is due back in court next week.