Vigo County will lift mask mandate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement last week, starting April 6th the mask mandate for the Hoosier state will be lifted, but each county gets to decide if they want to follow those protocols.

"The county commissioners, the Mayor Duke Bennett, and Dr. Darren Brucken, the county health commissioner, looked at it and thought what does this do for our county," Joni Wise, the Health Administrator for Vigo County Health said.

Wednesday, Dr. Brucken made the announcement Vigo County would follow what Governor Holcomb announced. That means starting April 6th, the mask mandate specifically in Vigo County will be strongly advised but not enforced.

"We strongly recommend people wearing their mask and social distancing. We are almost where we need to be," Wise said.

The decision came after they looked over data for the county. Including hospitalization rates, COVID cases, and vaccinations.

Vigo County has also been in the blue level per the state for a few weeks now.

But, Wise said they will continue to monitor local data metrics and if things start falling for the worse again these protocols could change.

"It falls upon us, as individuals, to do the right thing. Each one of us knows what the right thing is for us. So, I'd like to see everyone just continue helping our community trend to a better state of normalcy," Wise said.

It's important to note, schools, hospitals, and state buildings in Vigo County will continue to enforce masking. But other businesses can decide what they want to do. So, even though the state and local health officials here are changing it to an advisory, certain businesses could still mandate them.