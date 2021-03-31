Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Vigo County have elected to move forward with downgrading the mask mandate.

Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and the Vigo County Health Department decided to go along with the state and lower the mask mandate to a mask advisory.

The change goes into effect on April 6.

Businesses will be able to decide if they require masks or not.

Schools, hospitals, and state buildings in the county will continue to enforce the mandate.

County officials told News 10 masks will be advised for the entire county as we move forward with the pandemic.