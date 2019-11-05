Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

STATEMENT ON TUESDAY NIGHT’S REFERENDUM VOTE

VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION THANKS COMMUNITY FOR INPUT, INVESTMENT

The Vigo County School Corporation thanks the community for their investment in the safety, security, and health of our students and staff. Our funding isn’t keeping up with inflation, and with declining enrollment, this vote was vital to the financial health of our schools.

Over the course of over 50 meetings, we listened to our community’s priorities. Tuesday’s vote on the referendum means that we can continue our recent investments in safety, security, and health. It also means that we can dedicate $3 million per year to making our teacher compensation more competitive with area districts. Our transportation budget is also impacted by tax caps each year, and $1 million of this referendum will help offset those losses.

This referendum is a bridge to our future, and we will continue to seek community input as we make spending cuts to adjust our budget to declining enrollment. We are still moving forward with millions of dollars of spending cuts and revenue enhancement to adapt to our current funding. This referendum allows us to make those decisions in a reasonable timeframe and seek community input along the way.

We look forward to continuing this conversation with our community. Ultimately, we believe that a strong school system can help spark growth in Vigo County.