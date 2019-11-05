VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County voters have said yes to a casino.
It was part of a referendum question open to Vigo County voters.
Now, potential casino operators have until December 1 to submit their proposals. From there, the Indiana Gaming Commission will consider those applications.
Spectacle Entertainment has expressed interest in operating a casino in Vigo County.
Local businessman Greg Gibson is involved with that company.
In July, Spectacle signed a letter of intent with Hard Rock International. That means if the state grants Spectacle's proposal, Vigo County's casino would be branded as Hard Rock Casino.
Related Content
- Vigo County voters approve casino referendum
- Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum
- Vigo County group launches PAC to support casino referendum
- Casino, school corporation referendum votes open to all registered Vigo County residents in November municipal election
- 'Vote yes on #1,' a push to get voters to vote for the casino referendum
- Two community forums set to discuss casino referendum
- We're learning more about Vigo County School's Referendum
- Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum
- Tax Payers Association endorses Vigo County Schools' Referendum
- Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school
Scroll for more content...