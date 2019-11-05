Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County voters have said yes to a casino.

It was part of a referendum question open to Vigo County voters.

Now, potential casino operators have until December 1 to submit their proposals. From there, the Indiana Gaming Commission will consider those applications.

Spectacle Entertainment has expressed interest in operating a casino in Vigo County.

Local businessman Greg Gibson is involved with that company.

In July, Spectacle signed a letter of intent with Hard Rock International. That means if the state grants Spectacle's proposal, Vigo County's casino would be branded as Hard Rock Casino.