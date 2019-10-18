Vigo County veterans group set to hold their only canned food drive of the year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Loyal Veterans Battalion needs your help. This weekend is their annual canned food drive.

Veterans from all branches of the military will be outside Baesler's in Terre Haute for their food pantry.

The organization helps needy and homeless veterans in Vigo County.

This is their one food drive of the year to help stock their food pantry.

Last year, they collected 1,800 pounds. They hope to do even more than that this year.

"It's very important that people show up and show their support. This is the one way that we fill our food pantry each year...this is the only canned food drive we do," Mike Egy, from the Loyal Veterans Battalion said.

The drive starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes on until 2:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Loyal Veterans Battalion.