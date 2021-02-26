Vigo County vaccination efforts are ramping up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department said recently that its vaccination clinic has been busy. Health officials told news 10 it's due to two reasons.

First, the age of people who are eligible to be vaccinated expanded to 60 and above.

Second, the health department has been playing catch-up vaccinating those who needed to be rescheduled due to the winter storm.

Health officials told news 10 the clinic stayed open a little bit longer on some days to make sure everyone who was re-scheduled would get their vaccine on time.

The health department said it has a system in place and it seems to be working smoothly.

Health officials said, "Ultimately we're trying to get everyone in and out at the right amount of time in the allotment that we're given, and it's getting done."

Health officials are thrilled with where vaccination efforts are going.

The Vigo county health department said it's now doing about 240 vaccines a day.

Health officials said vaccinating this many people wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers, students, and the community.

Health officials said, "We are so thankful and so grateful to every part of our community who stepped up because we are in this together and we will get through it."

The Vigo County Health Department said they're looking forward to vaccinating as many people as possible

To sign up to get the vaccine you can click here.