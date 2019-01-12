Vigo County under Travel Advisory

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Commissioners have put a Travel Advisory on all of Vigo County.
The Advisory is from 3 p.m. Saturday, January 12 until 3 p.m. Sunday, January 13.
They said although the main roads are clear, side and back roads are partially snow packed and slushy.
They warn to be aware of changing road conditions and allow highway crews to do their work clearing roads.
