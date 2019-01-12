Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vigo County under Travel Advisory

Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Travel Advisory for the County.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Commissioners have put a Travel Advisory on all of Vigo County.

The Advisory is from 3 p.m. Saturday, January 12 until 3 p.m. Sunday, January 13.

They said although the main roads are clear, side and back roads are partially snow packed and slushy.

They warn to be aware of changing road conditions and allow highway crews to do their work clearing roads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Snowy Saturday, with hazardous conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

Image

Government sticks to Fennell payment findings

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana