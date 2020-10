VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Devices that could help save children will be coming to Vigo County. The county will receive two Safe Haven baby boxes.

A baby box is a safe place where new mothers can safely and anonymously give up a newborn.

The boxes will be installed by the end of the year. Leaders there say this addition will help make parents make decisions that will be best for them.

Each box costs $10,000 to purchase.