Vigo County to move forward with county-wide Nixle system - here's what that means

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vigo County will have another way to stay connected to important updates.

County commissioners will move forward with a county-wide Nixle system.

Here's how it works -

You can sign up for certain agencies. After that, you will receive messages with safety or community information.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office already uses this system. The county-wide version would include information about road closings, meetings, and other news.

It is expected to launch in the next couple of months.