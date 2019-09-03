Vigo County to host public forum on jail plans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A public forum will lay out the official plans for a new Vigo County Jail.

County commissioners say it's a chance to get all of the information in one place.

Leaders will meet on Wednesday to show you the finalized plans. That includes drawings and renderings for the new facility.

Commissioners say they'll also answer questions and hear concerns.

"Everybody wants to know why we're spending all this money, what it's going to look like," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson, "and so it will be an opportunity to show why certain things are done to help with mental health, and to help with drug addiction."

The meeting is set for Wednesday night at 5:30. It's at the AMVets Post 222 (65 S. Schley Place) in West Terre Haute.

The forum will start with a review of the design and renderings, questions and comments will follow.