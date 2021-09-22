Vigo County to host another drive-thru COVID-19 clinic this weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A drive-thru COVID-19 clinic will return to the fairgrounds in Vigo County.

The Vigo County Health Department says they will hold another testing and vaccine event later this week.

It happens on Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 pm.

The health department will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

You'll notice two different lanes when you go - one for vaccines and the other for testing. Appointments are not necessary.

If you can't make it, here's how you can schedule a vaccine appointment: