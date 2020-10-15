Vigo County to allow high schoolers to return to five-days of in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation will move to its next phase of allowing students to return to five-days of in-person learning next week.

On Thursday, the Vigo County School Corporation announced it would allow high school students to return full time on Monday, October 19.

This is the last step of the school corporation's metered plan to return students full-time.

“While the number of our school corporation’s positive cases continues to impress our healthcare leaders, numbers are rising in Vigo County,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “A member of our staff visits the health department every day, and their contact tracing reveals that most community cases are coming from large social gatherings and households. Yesterday, the health department publicly noted that while numbers are growing in Vigo County, our schools are holding steady.”