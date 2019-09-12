Vigo County teen found guilty in connection to August warehouse fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County authorities held a trial for a minor connected to a large fire.
On August 11, Terre Haute firefighters responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Maple Avenue.
That's the location of the old Fibre Plant.
LINK | INVESTIGATORS USE CADAVER DOG TO SEARCH TERRE HAUTE WAREHOUSE FIRE SITE AFTER REPORTS OF A HOMELESS PERSON LIVING INSIDE
Authorities arrested two teenagers in connection to the fire.
Their names will not be released since they are underage.
On Thursday, one of the teens was on trial.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said a judge found that teenager guilty.
The other teen is facing trespassing charges. That case is still pending.
