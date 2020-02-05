Vigo County teen earns his diploma, while in the Juvenile Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute teen is turning his life around in a big way.

It was graduation day at the Vigo County Juvenile Center. Only one person got their diploma on Wednesday.

According to officials, it was the first ceremony in a long time.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the graduate did this all on his own. He believes programs like this will make a big impact on others in the facility.

"Our job is to provide those tools, provide those programs for these kids that have gone astray and set them back the right way. He's a model for these other kids. Hopefully, they can do the same thing and not come back here," Plasse said.

The new director of the Juvenile Center, Norm Loudermilk, wants to do more programs like this in his new role.