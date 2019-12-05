Vigo County teachers reach tentative agreement with school corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new tentative work agreement between Vigo County teachers and the Vigo County School Corporation.
Both sides came to an agreement on Wednesday.
Next - it will go before the Vigo County School Board at Monday's meeting. The board will vote on it three days after that.
