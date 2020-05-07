Vigo County teacher takes her students on a flat field trip

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is not letting the pandemic stop her from taking students on a few field trips.

Sheri Foy teaches 5th grade at Lost Creek Elementary School. She is having her students go adventures with a cardboard version of herself...and take pictures.

This project is inspired by the book Flat Stanly.

On Thursday, she returned the favor. She took her own cardboard students on a trip to the historical graves at a local cemetery.

"Getting creative in the last two weeks has been therapeutic. It helps it feel like we are with them a little bit," Foy told us.

She plans on taking the cardboard version of her students on more field trips in the near future.