VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is not letting the pandemic stop her from taking students on a few field trips.
Sheri Foy teaches 5th grade at Lost Creek Elementary School. She is having her students go adventures with a cardboard version of herself...and take pictures.
This project is inspired by the book Flat Stanly.
On Thursday, she returned the favor. She took her own cardboard students on a trip to the historical graves at a local cemetery.
"Getting creative in the last two weeks has been therapeutic. It helps it feel like we are with them a little bit," Foy told us.
She plans on taking the cardboard version of her students on more field trips in the near future.
Related Content
- Vigo County teacher takes her students on a flat field trip
- Vigo County 5th graders learn how to better take care of the environment in field trip
- Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan
- Mobile field trip brings STEM education to Terre Haute students
- Sullivan County students take a VR trip through the body
- Students take advantage of Vigo County summer learning program
- Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan
- Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers
- Vigo County takes buses off I-70
- Parke County students make the trip to Cayuga wetlands