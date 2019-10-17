Vigo County teacher works to help kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One teacher is going the extra mile to make sure her students stay in school.

Abby Livers is the creator of Braves Boutique.

She's an English teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. She told us she saw a need and wanted to fix it.

That need is making sure her students had the clothes they needed to go to school.

The boutique started as a clothing rack in the back of her classroom...but now the boutique has gotten so big it has expanded int two classrooms.

"It's a happy feeling. A good feeling. Everybody deserves to feel good about themselves...everybody deserves that chance," Livers said.

The Braves Boutique has grown so much, it is now a club.

Students can donate or volunteer their time as needed.