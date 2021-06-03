Vigo County teacher picks up national recognition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County teacher is receiving recognition on a national level.

Lindsy Wilhoyte won the Teacher of the Year Award through the Edmentum's Inspiring Educators Class of 2021.

Wilhoyte teaches at the Vigo Virtual Sucess Academy.

She says it's amazing to see everyone come together for her.

"I was just blown away at how many people really took the time out of their day, stopped, and voted for me for this. It was just, really special," Wilhoyte said.

In total, 21 educators nationwide are part of the 2021 class.